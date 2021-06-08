Missouri 11 closed in Brookfield

Linn County Leader

Crews working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad have closed Missouri 11 in Brookfield for emergency repairs to the Brookfield Sub railroad bridge over Missouri 11. The road will close from Boston Street to Helm Street and remain closed around the clock through Monday, June 14. During the closure, the railroad will direct motorists over a detour on Business U.S. 36, Pershing Road and Pratt Road.

During the closure, motorists will need to seek an alternate route. All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.