Commission meeting minutes for June 1

The Linn County Commission met on June 1 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the May 25 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

A newly issued Coronavirus Recovery Funds FAQ sheet was reviewed and discussed.

Mitchell Rice of Sam Graves’ office was in to visit and discussed RAISE grant availability.

Janean Faux was in to discuss the brush law and its enforcement. Commissioners explained the process.

A call was made to Chariton County Commissioners regarding maintenance of bridges along the county line. Chariton County stated they already maintain bridges on Elmira Road and Iguana Road over Elk Creek; two bridges on Girard and a tube on Kansas Drive are maintained by Linn County. There may be another bridge on Iguana just west of Hwy 11, not sure who maintains it and they have never maintained the box culvert on Morton Road. Commissioner Muck asked if they were open to splitting the two culverts in question, Chariton taking the one on Iguana and Linn on Morton. Chariton County is agreeable.

Randy Dillon with Viebrock Sales stopped by. Foreman Meek had requested bids for sheet pile and corners from Viebrock and Oden Enterprises. Oden’s price per piece was quoted at $11.47; Viebrock at $10.99. Commissioner Muck made a motion to accept the bid from Viebrock Sales. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Jason Morris with MU Extension was in with updates on summer programs and population trends.

Judge Tschannen and Circuit Clerk Boley were in regarding a $20,000 Missouri Bar grant they were awarded to upgrade the courtroom’s video arraignment system. As this will aid with social distancing and less personal contact, they would like to use ARPA funds for the additional $13,000 needed to make the purchase. The existing system will be moved into the small courtroom. Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve purchase of the system. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck motioned to go to closed session at 11:31 a.m., for 610.021.3 Personnel. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Commission returned to open session at 11:56 a.m.

Corinne Watts, GHRPC Executive Director, was in to present the completed 2021-2026 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

An invitation was received to take part in the Bicentennial Inaugural parade in Jefferson City on September 18, 2021.

Kay Fowler, PWSD #1 inquired about ARPA funds.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.