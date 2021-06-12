Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Deadline is rapidly approaching to sign-up for the Diamond Tours trip to Maine Oct. 9-17. More information at www.GroupTrips.com/narv or by calling Dennis VanDyke at 660-734-2195.

June 13

Linn County Community Band rehearsal: 2 p.m., Weekly rehearsals every week through July, in the Brookfield High School Band Room. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

June 14

Royals Blood Drive, Marceline. 11:30 a.m., – 5:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Marceline. Hot dogs and fixin’s served all day for donors. For additional details, contact Nancy Schreiner at 660-376-3703.

June 15

Brookfield Public Library Presents Tales and Trails. Summer Reading Program. Every Tuesday at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome. For more information on reading agenda, call 660-258-7439.

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Blood drive: 2-6 p.m., Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD SPECIAL EVENT. We will be having a Weiner Roast and a Tie Dying session after the business meeting. Visitors and guests welcome. 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John St., Brookfield. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

June 17

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

June 19

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy 660-258-7160 for more information.

June 20

Linn County Community Band rehearsal: 2 p.m., Weekly rehearsals every week through July, in the Brookfield High School Band Room. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

June 22

Brookfield Public Library Presents Tales and Trails. Summer Reading Program. Every Tuesday at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome. For more information on reading agenda, call 660-258-7439.

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Blood drive: 2-6 p.m., Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Brookfield City Council meeting. 5:30, City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

June 24

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

June 25

Park and Brag on June 25. If you think it’s cool, Bring it! Cars, trucks or bikes! Located at the Brookfield Twin Parks! The parking lineup starts at 5 p.m.. Contact Leroy Sisson for more information at 660- 525-7779.

The Wine and Brew Review will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m., on June 25 in East Twin Park. Participants must be at least 21 years old. $20 fee includes wristband and wine glass.

June 26

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy 660-258-7160 for more information.

Meadville United Methodist Church Drive-Thru Fish Fry. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.. Fish, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Texas Sheet Cake, $12 donation. For more information, call 660-938-4595.

Summer Fest Vendor Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on June 26 in Twin Parks. Retail & Food Vendors Welcome. $20 per vendor. Hosted by the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact Tammy at the Chamber office at 660-258-7255, or email at chamber@brookfieldmochamber.com.

Cornhole Tournament. Beginning at 1o a.m., June 26 at the Brookfield Elks Lodge. $20 per team. Divisions: Youth – 8-14, Adult – 15 and older. For more information, call 660-258-2388.

Summer Concert, featuring "Members Only" and "Cheap Date" on Main Street from 6 – 11 p.m. Tickets can purchased through PayPal or the Chamber office, 660-258-7255, or email chamber@brookfieldmochamber.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Hair Express, Missouri Land and Farm or any Chamber Board member! $15 a ticket. $20 at the gate.

June 27

Linn County Community Band rehearsal: 2 p.m., Weekly rehearsals every week through July, in the Brookfield High School Band Room. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.