Summer Fun Days return to Brookfield
Angie Talken
Linn County Leader
Summer Fun Days are returning to Brookfield the weekend of June 25-26.
The two-day schedule of events includes:
- Park and Brag on June 25. If you think it’s cool, Bring it! Cars, trucks or bikes! Located at the Brookfield Twin Parks! The parking lineup starts at 5 p.m.. Contact Leroy Sisson for more information at 660- 525-7779.
- The Wine and Brew Review will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m., on June 25 in East Twin Park. Participants must be at least 21 years old. $20 fee includes wristband and wine glass.
- Summer Fest Vendor Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on June 26 in Twin Parks. Retail & Food Vendors Welcome. $20 per vendor. Hosted by the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact Tammy at the Chamber office at 660-258-7255, or email at chamber@brookfieldmochamber.com
- The Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum will also be open from 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy 660-258-7160 for more information.
- Cornhole Tournament. Beginning at 1o a.m., June 26 at the Brookfield Elks Lodge. $20 per team. Divisions: Youth – 8-14, Adult – 15 and older. For more information, call 660-258-2388.
- The weekend's festivities end with the Summer Concert, featuring "Members Only" and "Cheap Date" on Main Street from 6 – 11 p.m. Tickets can purchased through PayPal or the Chamber office, 660-258-7255, or email chamber@brookfieldmochamber.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Hair Express, Missouri Land and Farm or any Chamber Board member! $15 a ticket. $20 at the gate.