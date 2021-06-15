Funds being raised to paint train cars, add features at Ripley Park

Funds are being raised to repaint the trains located in Marceline's Ripley Park and also add additional features including a sidewalk with donors' names memorialized in bricks.

Several months ago concerned citizens in conjunction with several community-based groups started a fundraiser to replace a worn plaque outside of the MArceline Post Office. That fundraising goal has since been met and the plaque was replaced, now that same group of individuals along with Downtown Marceline are hoping to raise the funds for the restoration of the caboose and steam engine in Ripley Park.

Dennis VanDyke, has been involved in both projects and said plans now include talking down the fence surrounding the steam engine, adding rock in the grassy area under and next to the engine, then putting the fence back up and adding a sidewalk around the engine from the center of the park, around the train.

"We are striving to keep our downtown area and parks in great shape for our many visitors and the trains are in dire need of repainting and relettering," the committee said in a letter sent to Marceline area merchants.

As part of the fundraiser, those who have or do donate more than $100 can have their names engraved in red brick, which will go around the steam engine.

"It will form like a railroad platform around the fence," VanDyke said.

The overall fundraising goal is $18,000, those wishing to donate can donate through Downtown Marceline by sending checks to 209 North Main Street USA, Marceline, Mo 64658. Organizers ask donors to note they wish the funds to go to the engine and caboose fund. Donations made through Downtown Marcleine are tax-deductible.

Fundraising will continue through July 4 with hopes of having the work completed by Alumni Weekend on Sept. 24.

VanDyke noted that anyone who has already donated more than $100 to either the plaque project or the caboose and engine project should contact him and they could also have their names added to an engraved brick.