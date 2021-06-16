West Linn News for June 16

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Pat Wood spent the week of June 6 at Osage Beach. At some point during the week, one or more of her daughters' families spent time with her.

Emmerson Keller celebrated his 10th birthday with ice cream and cake on June 11 in the home of Orville Buckman. Others attending were Terry, Barbara, Ben, Jenessa and Brooklyn Keller, and Jessi Milner.

Jim and Debbie Pryde attended church services on June 13 at the Meadville church of Christ where Jim was the guest speaker.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Heath Friesenhahn, Misty Adamek, Denise Jacobs, Megan Willard, Kendra Holcer on June 18, Kathy Sargent, Pam Allison, Trudy Buckman, Michael Hamer on June 19, Matt Albertson, Jake Willard, Madison Ryan, Butch Eschew on June 20, Emily Meneely, Krystal Olson, Andrew Meek, Jim Allen on June 21, Seth Bond, Ben Keller on June 22, Samantha Lamp, Gavin Lee Shiflett on June 23, Ariel Corzette, Orville Buckman (93), Logan Newlin on June 24.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Josh and Stephanie Muck on June 18, Jewell Dean and Roberta Kehr on June 19, Darren and Jackie Smith, Mr. and Mrs. James Cowan, Scott and Jodi Meek on June 20, Jonathan and Regina Keyes on June 24.