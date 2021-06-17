Salisbury man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault

A Salisbury man is accused of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury and terrorizing and possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Eddie Teckemeyer, Salisbury, was charged in Randolph County Court on June 12. he was released from jail after posting a $20,000 surety bond on June 14.

The alleged victim was able to escape from a vehicle after four days of confinement and abuse. According to court documents she indicated her escape might not have been possible if a witness did not follow their vehicle to a retailer parking lot after providing them fuel. The victim claimed to have been hit in the face with a golf club during her captivity.

When officers responded to Teckemeyer’s vehicle, a golf club was found, as well as opioid-filled syringes and marijuana.

Arraignment in this case set for 10:30 a.m., on July 26 in front of Randolph County Judge James M. Cooksey.

Teckemeyer has a long and varied criminal history according to the Missouri Court's System's online court records.

He plead guilty and was convicted of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device in 2014; identity theft/attempted identity theft in 2021; two counts of distributing/manufacture/produce or attempt to distribute/manufacture/produce a controlled substance in 2003. There are also numerous other criminal cases, ordinance violations and traffic violations reported online.