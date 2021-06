For the Linn County Leader

"Tales and Tails," Brookfield Public Library's summer reading program featured a program on Tuesday, June 15 with Mad Science of Greater Kansas City. Comets to rockets, dinosaurs to animals, Tales and Tails are all around us. There are two programs left- Tuesday, June 22 Wizardly Wands and June 29- Dragon Eggs. Both programs begin at 2 p.m., at the library.