Council meets, finalizes bond refinancing

During the Marceline City Council's regularly scheduled monthly meeting on June 15, the council made several board appointments and finalized the refinancing of the city's 2016 GO bond.

During the May 18 meeting, the council gave approval for Piper Sandler Financial to seek a lower interest rate for the city's GO Bond, which was issued in 2016. At Tuesday night's meeting, it was reported that two local banks came back with an interest rate of 1.65%, which will save the city about $10,000 a year for the life of the bond. The current interest rate is 4.5%. City Manager Richard Hoon said the city would close on the refinancing on July 7 for the new rate from Regional Missouri Bank.

Recreation and Parks Board member Jerret Fisher spoke the council about the planned Skate Park/All Wheel Park planned at the Country Club Park.

Fisher noted that plans have changed from the original location on the old basketball courts for a 50x50 park to an 80x30 area near the shelter house and restrooms in a grassy area, which will be transformed much like the image accompanying the story, which will include pump tracks for bikes, along with professionally designed and installed features.

In 52 days a group of friends raised more than $28,000 for the skate park, in honor of their friend Timothy Frandson. The total cost of the project is expected to be about $50,000. Fisher noted the newly designed area would allow access for bikes, scooters and skateboards. The park will most likely be constructed by a skateboard company out of Joplin. The council gave their consent for the planning of the park to continue, and for the new location. See the sidebar for more information about the fundraising efforts and how you can help.

The council approved the following board appointments: Bobby Gaither is now a member of the Planning and Zoning Board; Amanda Johnson to the Recreation and Parks Board following the resignation of Charles Jobson and Joy Edgar was appointed to the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Committee.

The council also took action to appoint Hoon as acting city clerk during the city clerk's temporary absence. This motion was necessary, Hoon said, in order for the council to complete certain needed business items at that Tuesday meeting.

During the meeting, Marceline Police Chief Bob Donelson also noted the city's police have started a new equipment violation program. when a driver is given an equipment violation they then have five working days to get the violation fixed, then go to the police station with their ticket, have the violation noted as repaired, and Donelson said the ticket will then be voided.

In department reports Roger Sullivan, superintendent of the water/sewer department said that the water tower near Walsworth south would be out of service for, four to six weeks starting July 14 so the tower can be sandblasted and painted on the inside.

On behalf of the fire department, Holt noted the Jones and Company carnival will be in town from June 28-July 4 with armbands for rides each night from 6-10 p.m. Fireworks will be set off on July 4 from the country club.

Hoon also noted the sand volleyball court will be open again this summer west of the pool. The Recreation and Parks Board is working to set it up and will leave the net up. those wishing to use the court need to bring their own volleyball.

Councilwoman Sallie Buck said she and other Marceline Chamber of Commerce members recently welcomed some new residents to town and presented them with a bag of items from Marceline retailers.

Councilman Tracy Carlson said he recently attended an elected person's training online for two days. He is also planning to attend the Missouri Municipal League's Cameron meeting.