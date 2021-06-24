Commission meeting minutes for June 8

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on June 8 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for was reviewed.

The minutes of the June 1, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Dana Tarpening, Brookfield City Manager, called to update the commissioners on various projects.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) notification of projects approved through the FARM program was reviewed.

The Treasurer’s reconciliation and Sales and Use Tax receipts for the month of May were reviewed.

Russell Placzek with Oden was in to visit.

Kay Fowler, PWSD #1 inquired about ARPA funds.

A newly issued Coronavirus Recovery Funds FAQ sheet was reviewed and discussed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.