For the Linn County Leader

On Sunday evening, June 20, at the Bucklin Post 57 Legion Hall, Dawn Johnson, a mental health training specialist at Kirksville Preferred Family Health, gave a program on suicide prevention to the Post 57 legionnaires. Johnson explained the "QPR" technique: Question - Persuade - Refer. Johnson, a retired U.S. Army veteran, stated that a traumatic experience was the most likely suicide activator.