West Linn News for June 26

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

The Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, June 17, at Brookfield. Attending were Marc and Brooke Zell, Heather Martin, Holly Switzer, Bryan Ehrich, Hannah Kiehl, Donald Herring and Rachaeel Osterman, secretary.

Gary and Leta Coffey, Springfield, MO, Bob Corbin, Millard, Jane Anderson, Kirksville, Randy and Toni Fay, Lacey Bagley, Brookfield, Phil and Lynn Bagley, Purdin, were guests of Trudy Buckman at her second home near Purdin on June 19. They were celebrating Father's Day, Phil and Lynn's anniversary and Trudy's birthday.

Jessica Milner, Ottumwa, Iowa, was a June 19-20 visitor of Terry and Barbara Keller, and Orville Buckman.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Carson Williams on June 25, Kenny Ackley, Alexia Shiflett, Penny Anderson on June 26, Dean Samuel Thorson on June 27, Ann Jackson, Stephanie Smithmier, A. J. Neal, Joanna LeNell Jonson on June 28, Travis Tipton, Jasmine Jacobs on June 29, Molly Meneely, Jessica DeVaul on June 30, Katlynn Mosley, Drew DeMott, Hannah Boyd, Destiny Martin on July 1.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Duane and Alesia Campbell, Lyle and Cheryl Maggart on June 25, Mr. and Mrs. Duane Dudley, Phil and Lynn Bagley on June 26, Ronald and Shirley Yardley on June 28.