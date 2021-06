For the Linn County Leader

Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 371 students received the honor during the Spring 2021 semester. Riley Graskewicz, Keytesville, was named to the dean's list.