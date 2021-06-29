Lieutenant Governor speaks to Linn County Republicans

For the Linn County Leader

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was the guest speaker during the June 18, Linn County Republican Seventh District Lincoln Dinner, at the Brookfield Trinity Methodist Church Fellowship Center. Kehoe stated he was raised in inner-city St. Louis, with a high homicide rate. As Kehoe stated his No. 1 priority is to make a difference. He told the audience, "Don't wait for the calvary -- you are the calvary." He thanked Linn County voters for sending people with common sense to Jefferson City, to serve in the House and Senate.