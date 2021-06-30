Commission meeting minutes for June 15

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on June 15 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the June 8, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

A call was received for clarification of the adopted fence law.

The ECCHIC Claims Activity summary for May was reviewed.

An updated ARPA fact sheet and funding application was reviewed and discussed.

Commissioner King motioned to go to closed session at 1:03 p.m. for 610.021.1 Legal Action. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Commission returned to open session at 2:07pm.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.