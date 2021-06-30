Fireworks ordinances may affect your celebration

Fireworks are fun and are one of the most popular ways to celebrate the July 4 holiday. However, if you are a person residing in the city limits, there are ordinances that have been established that may affect when you are allowed to celebrate using fireworks.

According to a press release from Richard Hoon, city manager of Marceline, the discharge of fireworks is only allowed 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., July 1 - 3 and from 11 a.m., July 4 until 1 a.m. on July 5, unless the City Manager or Fire Chief have determined that weather conditions have created a situation where the discharge of fireworks would constitute a fire hazard.

In Brookfield, per city ordinance, fireworks may be shot off starting at 6 a.m. on July 3 through Noon on July 5. In Marceline, per city ordinance, fireworks may be shot off from July 1-4.

"Celebrate your independence – and have a “blast”, but please also be mindful of your surroundings and be courteous to your neighbors and their pets during this year’s celebration," Hoon said.

The annual Marceline Fire Department fireworks display will begin at 11 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks are being shot off from Country Cib Park.