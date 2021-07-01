Commission meeting minutes for June 22

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on June 22 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

David and Melinda Cook were in to get a determination on brush removal on their land. Cook’s were recording the meeting electronically. They have been in contact with the State about the intent of the brush law for maintenance and feel they are in compliance. Commissioner Muck said the intent of the easement part of the statute is if there is nothing stating it’s more than 30’ the absolute minimum is 30’, but the County can still ask to go with current easements. Cooks agreed, then requested a compliance document be signed by Commission. Commission took under advisement until the site can be assessed and documentation checked; Cooks have not received a brush removal letter from the County.

A call was returned to Dennis VanDyke regarding ARPA funding.

The minutes of the June 15, 2021 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Notification of new board member nominations was received from Yellow Creek township as follows: Trustee, Jeff Hill; Board Member, Bodey Bowen and Clerk, Tammy Hill. Commissioner Muck made a motion to appoint nominees as presented. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

A call was made to Attorney Schraeder regarding road easement establishment. Suggested sources of information were original road conveyance, CART rock inventory and the landowner’s warranty deed.

Sgt. Meek was in for a signature for submission of DSSSF grant reimbursement.

Commissioners left at 1 p.m. for a site visit to Long Drive. They returned at 2:25 p.m.

A call was made to Emergency Management Director Creed regarding FEMA claim status; left message.

Commissioner Murrain briefed Commission on the Northwest District Commissioner’s meeting he recently attended.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.