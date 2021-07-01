Marceline FFA students participate in speaking academy

For the Linn County Leader

Three Marceline FFA members, Rachael Cupp, Halle Allen and Molly Sportsman, joined 40 others for Missouri FFA Public Speaking Academy in Warrensburg, Missouri. During the three-day academy, FFA members use resources to develop and refine an effective speech. Following the academy a banquet was held to present certificates to each participant and recognized winners of each division. Molly Sportsman from Marceline received first in the beginner's division. Rachael Cupp of Marceline received third in the advanced division. The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education. Shown are Marceline FFA members with the Missouri FFA officers who helped at the academy.

