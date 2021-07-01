West Linn News for June 30

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

IT'S A BOY!!!! Trax Robert Maxwell arrived on May 19, 2021, to make his home with Josh and Erin Maxwell, Meadville. Maternal grandparents are Rance and Shawna Shiflett, Meadville. He joins two sisters, Presley, age 7, and Harley, age 2.

The True Blue Club met Thursday, June 24, in the home of Eudora Fitzpatrick. Roll call was "what I did for Father's Day and/or July 4. Hostess gift was won by Cheryl Maggart. Game prizes went to Dorothy Crookshanks, Cheryl Maggart and Janet Meek. Janet Meek received a birthday gift from her secret sister. Cards were signed and sent to Tommy Burtch (presently in the hospital), Mishelle Smith, and the family of Randy Neeley. After discussion, it was decided to meet on July 29 for lunch at a Carrollton restaurant and visit to a fruit orchard in the area.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Weichelt, Jordan Weichelt, and friend, Priscilla, Kirksville, attended church services at the Meadville Church of Christ, on June 27, where Jordan was the guest speaker. They were guests of Rex and Pat Wood for lunch.

A Happy Birthday is wished for John Moore, Broc Graves, Conner Fletcher, Larry Dean Tate and Paul Triplett on July 2, Diane Schmitz, Paul Warren, Chase Thorne on July 3, Andy Myers, Danelle Herring on July 4, Harold VanDyke on July 5, Rachel (Carrell) Young, Roger Neal, Janell Falconer, Derick Dennis, Gregory Sensenich on July 6, Kelton Livingston, Debbie Gabrielson, David Dudley, Kellie Hamilton, David Long, Timber Hinnen on July 7, Natalie Beaderstadt, Hillary Maberry, Todd Young, Kenny Sparks, Bryden Zell on July 8.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Tom and Linda Burtch on July 7.