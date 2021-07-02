Linn County Prosecutor appears as guest speaker

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Democrat Club held its June 17, meeting at the Brookfield Cafe. Club president Dennis Van Dyke presided. The guest speaker was Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon. McMahon stated county assaults and intoxication cases had "skyrocketed" during the COVID pandemic. McMahon said the Linn County Prosecutor's Office, County Court Judges, and local law enforcement have presented mock trials of Little Red Riding Hood and the Threes Little Pigs at all Linn County school second grades. This project is to familiarize students with the judicial system. The next Linn County Democrat Club meeting will be a carry-in meal, Sept. 16, at Brookfield South Park.