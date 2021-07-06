Linn County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; Missouri cases surge 18.7%

Mike Stucka

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 18.7% as 6,646 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,598 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.4% from the week before, with 92,148 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 7.21% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Linn County reported 14 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 21 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,605 cases and 17 deaths.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Dallas, Jasper and Webster counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Greene County, with 903 cases; St. Louis County, with 697 cases; and Jasper County, with 413. Weekly case counts rose in 72 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis, Greene and St. Louis City counties.

Missouri ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 45.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 54.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 84,402 vaccine doses, including 44,721 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 66,060 vaccine doses, including 30,957 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,159,692 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 37 counties, with the best declines in Taney, Buchanan and Dunklin counties.

In Missouri, 82 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 28 people were were reported dead.

A total of 629,742 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,758 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,717,567 people have tested positive and 605,526 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.