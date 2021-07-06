MSHP completes 2021 annual school bus inspections

For the Linn County Leader

Missouri’s 2021 school bus inspections have been completed and the results released, according to a press release from Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Missouri’s 2021 school bus inspection results, state-wide, are as follows: School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection -- 10,807; school buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection -- 822 and school buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection -- 264. Those buses found defective require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s) prior to further usage.

A total of 277 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award in 2021. During the 2021-2022 school year, 5,738 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.

Results for local school districts are as follows: Braymer C-4 Schools, six buses, 100% approval. Breckenridge R-I, three buses, 66.7% approval; 33.3% defective. Brookfield R-II Schools, 100% approval for six buses. Brunswick R-II, 100% approval for six buses. Bucklin R-II, five buses, 80% approval, 20; defective. Callao C-8, 50% approval for two buses. Chillicothe R-II 21 buses received 85.7% approval, 9.5% defective and 4.8% listed as out-of-service. Grundy County R-V, 100% approval on five buses. Hale R-I 50% approval and 50% defective on four buses. Linn County R-I, eight buses, 37.5% approval; 37.5% defective and 25% listed as out-of-service. Livingston County R-III, 100% approval on three buses. Marceline R-V, 100% approval on eight buses and Meadville R-IV six buses with 66.7% approval and 33.3 buses listed as defective.

“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” Olson said. “The Patrol, school districts, and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our school children safe while they travel on school buses.”