Crowds lined the sides of Main Street USA in downtown AMrceline on July 4 for the annual July 4 parade. Entries included the MArceline Polic Department, Marceline rural Fire Protection District, Linn County Sheriff's office, VFW, Linn County Circuit Clerk Amber Boley, Lodder Up and Camp, Grand Marshall's Shane and Cheryl Cavanah, the Canvanah Family, Live Lively Square Dancers, Downtown Marceline and more.