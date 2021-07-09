Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Linn County Concert Band rehearsal. Linn County is gaining a Community Concert Band. Looking for all concert instruments to fill the band. Weekly rehearsals every Tuesday through July. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Youth Flag Football Registration July 1 – Sept. 1. Two Divisions: Iddy Biddy and 1 st/2nd grade. Call the YMCA for more information.

Brookfield Aquatics Center Water Aerobics and Lap Swim continues. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-258-5644.

July 8

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

July 9

Vacation Bible School, Park Baptist Church, Brookfield. 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Kindergarten thru 5th Grade. For more information, contact the church at 660-258-3391.

July 11

Meadville City Wide Yard Sale. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 660-258-3391.

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy 660-258-7160 for more information.

July 13

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

July 15

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

July 16

Brookfield High School Alumni Weekend. Golf Tournament 10 a.m. Advance signup. $40 per person. Contact Marcia Cunningham at 660-853-9866.

Brookfield High School Alumni Weekend. Party in the Park, East Twin parks, 6-11 p.m. Music. Class tents $50. Bring your own beverages and chairs. “Hall of Fame” presentations. Contact 660-258-7278 for more information.

July 17

Brookfield High School Alumni Weekend. 5K Walk/Run. 6:30 a.m., East Twin Parks. Sign-up starts at 6:00 AM, $5 per person. For more information, contact Vicky Burns at 660-735-5229.

Brookfield High School Alumni Weekend. Softball Tournament, 8:30 a.m., Graff Field. $50 per team. For more information, contact Angie Sensenich at 660-247-3013.

Brookfield High School Alumni Weekend. Parade 12 p.m. “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again”. Line-up starts at 11:15 AM, Trinity Methodist Church. Awards following parade. For more information, call 660-258-7278.

Brookfield High School Alumni Weekend. Social – Brookfield Elks Club, 3 – 10 p.m. Cash Bar. Overton’s Helm Street Inn, Open Mic with full band set-up. Outside in parking lot. at 3 p.m, Band “Cheap Trick” inside at 9 p.m.

July 20

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John Street, Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and Tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660.734.3378