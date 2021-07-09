Gov. Parson to include area stops on Bicentennial Tour, Monday

Governor Mike Parson will be making several stops in the area as part of his Bicentennial Tour of the state.

Area stops include visiting the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site, Maxie, the World’s Largest Goose and a stop at the Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Meadville.

The schedule of local and other regional stops all to occur on Monday, July 12, includes:

9 - 9:45 a.m. Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum, 120 N. Main St., Hannibal;

10:45 - 11:30 a.m., Shelby County Historical Society, 107 S. Center St., Shelbina;

12- 12:30 p.m., Macon Historical Society, 1402 S. Missouri St., Macon;

1:15 - 1:45 p.m., Walt Disney Hometown Museum, 120 E. Santa Fe Ave., Marceline, (The public is invited to line up outside the museum starting at 1 p.m., to greet the governor upon his arrival.)

2:15 - 2:45 p.m., General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site, 1100 Pershing Dr., Laclede;

3 - 3:20 p.m. Maxie, the World’s Largest Goose, 100 Maple St., Sumner;

3:45 - 4:30 p.m., Locust Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site, 16597 Dart Rd., Laclede.

The public is invited to attend any and all of the events.

"Part of Governor Parson’s bicentennial celebration includes a trip across Highway 36, and we are excited that a short stop in Marceline was added to his very busy schedule.," Richard Hoon, Marceline;s City Manager said.