Train derails north of Marceline

At about 9 p.m., on Thursday a BNSF train with 35 cars derailed northeast of the Marceline city limits.

A statement from BNSF about the incident reads: "BNSF can confirm that at approximately 9 p.m. CT on July 8 a train carrying mixed freight derailed multiple cars near Marceline, Missouri. There were no injuries to our crew as a result of this incident. A total of 35 cars were found to have derailed. BNSF responders are on scene and have already cleared the majority of the derailed cars. Our primary focus is to address any safety issues. A cleanup of the site is ongoing and an investigation is underway."

Thursday night and Friday the train could be seen from Missouri Highway 5, laying on Broadway Road after it fell off of an overhead railroad bridge. There has been no confirmation about possible damage to the bridge, though one line of the train tracks was opened sometime Sunday.

At least three railroad crossings within the Marceline city limits were closed through mid-day Friday.

Crews from BNSF and several other companies worked through the night Thursday and Friday to clear up debris and clear the tracks.

The investigation is ongoing.