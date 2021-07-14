Marceline's centralized recycling container now onsite

Linn County Leader

The centralized recycle container provided by RTS is now at the location of 225 W. Hayden Street the old St. Francis Hospital. According to a press release from Marceline's City Manager Richard Hoon, the city is still in the process of having signs made for that location. Residents may deposit paper/cardboard, plastic and aluminum cans into any of the flap openings.

"Please help us keep this area clean by depositing all recyclables INTO the dumpster," Hoon said. "Any items left outside of the recycling dumpster, or any items deposited not considered recyclable will be considered illegal dumping."