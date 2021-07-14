West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Jerry D., Teresa and Miranda Herring, State of Oklahoma, were July 4th weekend guests of his parents, Jerry and Margaret Herring, and were able to attend the family picnic and fireworks at Penny and Scott Anderson's on Friday evening, and the food and fireworks at Timothy Herring's on Sunday night. Donald and Danelle Herring visited with them on Sunday afternoon.

Guests of Eudora Fitzpatrick on Sunday, July 4, to celebrate the birthday of Danelle Herring were Donald and Danelle Herring, J. W. Fitzpatrick, and friend, Jaime.

A retirement party for Kevin Holloway hosted by his family was July 10 at Laclede. His last day of delivering mail was June 30. His mother, Janell Holloway, and his children, Kain, Kara and Kate and their families and some from District and State Rural Letter Carriers were in attendance plus these from Linn County: Jerry and Lorie Brinkley, David and Dana Harmon, Steve and Candi Gray, Suzanne Truitt, Jim and Martha McIntyre, Dennis Davis, Harry Rhodes, Blaine and Quentyn Smith, Donald and Danelle Herring, Lisa Hoskins, Steve and Robin Kearns, Larry and Becky Meyers, and Sandra Hatfield (a former Laclede postmaster).

A Happy Birthday is wished for David Akins, Robert Schmitz, Tanner Berry on July 16, Drew VanDyke, Jenny Mosley, Lauryn Schmitz, Jean VanDyke, Laney Thieme, Paige Gibson on July 17, Valerie Tate on July 18, Tod Sparks on July 19, Ashley Campbell, Audrey Martin, Ella Muck on July 20, Preston Sandner, Deavon Fender, Pat Wood on July 21, Dustin Rager, Cody Keyes, Kylee Baker, Lyle Maggart, Barbara DeVaul on July 22.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for David and Linda Long on July 16, Zach and Bailie Tolson on July 18, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Files on July 22.