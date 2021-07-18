Commission meeting minutes for June 29

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on June 29 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

Commissioner King discussed LPA program updates and a county economic overview from the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission meeting he recently attended.

Dave and Melinda Cook were in, The Cooks recorded this portion of the meeting. Cooks asked if they were in compliance with brush removal. Commission response was that no recording of an easement has been found past 15’ and they are within that, but the county is still waiting on clarification of the brush statute. Cooks again requested commissioners to sign a Determination of Compliance. The county has not issued a brush letter to Cooks; commission declined to sign until further information is received from a state level.

Prosecuting Attorney McMahon was in requesting commission consider placing the question of making her office a full-time position on the ballot. The request was taken under advisement.

The minutes of the June 22 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Foreman Meek reported a trash truck ran off Jarboe Road damaging a box culvert.

Judge Vandeloecht submitted a Drug Court grant application for signature. Commissioner King made a motion to sign the application for submission to the U.S. Department of Justice. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

City of Brookfield held a conference call with Commission.

Kay Fowler called regarding ARPA funding for PWSD #1.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.