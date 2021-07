For the Linn County Leader

The Bucklin American Legion Green Hills Post 57 installed its new post officers on July 18, at the Post 57 legion hall. Robert Maddox-Zone One Vice Commander is pictured installing official, Wayne Kitchen-Commander, Robert Jobson Vice Commander and Service Officer, Jerry Cordray-Adjutant, Johnny Herndon-Finance Officer, Ralph Thomas-Historian, and Mike Haley-Chaplain.