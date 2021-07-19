Work continues to remove debris after train derailment

Work is ongoing just north of Marceline at the site of the train derailment which occurred at about 8:55 p.m., on July 9, according to a BNSF spokesperson. Train wreckage nows sits in a field along Landau Road as crews work to clean up debris from the July 9 train derailment north of the Marceline City limits. Marceline Fire Chief and Mayor Jeri Holt said that work will continue "for some time."

The train had 35 rail cars, three of which Holt confirmed did have HAZMAT materials, none of those rail cars were damaged and no leaks occurred. Holts said other cars on the train were carrying various printing paper and what he described as lumber used for decks.

As of Saturday, July 17 there were still rail cars along the now open railroad tracks near the Landau Road crossing, and a part of a field on Landau Road was being used as s taking area to remove debris.