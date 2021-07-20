Commission meeting minutes for July 6

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on July 6 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the June 29, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Assessor Murrell was in to discuss the transition of her office to the newly elected assessor.

Information from the Missouri Department of Agriculture on the County Surveyor Cooperative Remonumentation Program was received and reviewed.

Notice of LPA training in October was received from GHRPC.

Sheriff Henke was in to discuss budget issues.

A call was made to attorney Schraeder regarding various tax and ARPA funding matters.

Missouri Public Service Commission notice #ER-2021-0240 and #GR-2021-0241 was received.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.