Ribbon cutting held at ACE Hardware

For the Linn County Leader

ACE Hardware kicked off the month of June with their official grand opening! Employees present included, Brandie Mattox, Ron Menconi, MaryAnn Ratliff (ACE Manager), Catie Prenger, Rich Prenger, Regina Prenger, Rick Prenger, Gaven Schreiner and Courtney Schreiner. Owned locally by the Prenger Family. Managed by MaryAnn Ratliff. ACE Hardware is the world's largest hardware retail cooperative. Located inside Prenger's Grocery, in Brookfield.