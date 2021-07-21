Missouri 11 to close in Brookfield beginning Thursday

For the Linn County Leader

Crews working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad plan to close Missouri Highway 11 in Brookfield beginning Thursday, July 22, for repairs to the Brookfield Sub railroad bridge over the highway. The road will close from Boston Street to Helm Street and will remain closed around-the-clock through Wednesday, July 28. During the closure, the railroad will direct motorists over a detour on Business U.S. 36, Pershing Road and Pratt Road.