West Linn News for July 21

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

The Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, July 15, in Brookfield. Attending were Marc and Brooke Zell, Jill Hardy, Dana Lane, Hannah Kiehl, Bryan Ehrich, Donald Herring and Rachaeel Ostermann, office secretary.

The Linn County Farm Bureau Board hosted a breakfast at the County Fair on Friday, July 16.

A Happy Birthday is wished for David Moore, Michael Reith, Taylor Dawson, Lily Rae Groves on July 23, Austin Myers, Jullian Alkire on July 24, Scotta Meek, Rebecca Dawson, Diane Long on July 26, Tarran Baker, Miles Gudgell, Kurtis Herring, Joel Martin on July 27, Julie Owens, John Stelplugh on July 28, Wesley Groves, Greg Young, Jace Jacobs, Paul Chapman, Sr. on July 29.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Sparks on July 24, Cade and Brittany Shiflett on July 25, Larry and Teresa Muck on July 26, Mr. and Mr. Andy Myers on July 28, Aaron and Haylee Young on July 29.

Tate Reunion

The Tate Reunion was held recently at the Meadville Community Center. Those attending were Dora Tate, Christina Tate, Lyle and C. J. Maggart, Purdin; Janet Meek, Chula; Larry Tate, Larry Dean and Valerie Tate, Rick and Brittany Tate and Layne, Linneus; Mike and Susan Tate, Mendon; Scott and Jodi Meek, Colby Baker, Anthony and Ashley Shiflett, Alexis, Kase, Blakely, Meadville; Ed and Dana O'Toole, Kansas City; Katie Mills and Baker, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Gary and Nancy Tate, Laredo; Alicia Roy, Colton Roy, Jared Flint, Gilman City; Reagan Tate and Mindy Britton, Brookfield; Dean and Nancy Spencer, Browning; Jameson Calhoun, St. Joseph; Terry Haley, Kearney; Tom and Sandy Scanlon, Ozark; Kevin and Charlotte Tinsley, Lee's Summit.

Plans are being made to meet again next year.