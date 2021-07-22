Recycling reminders for Brookfield residents

For the Linn County Leader

Officials with the city of Brookfield have issued important reminders about the recycling dumpster located at the north end of Rusk Park parking lot.

Only paper products, newspapers, magazines, books, junk mail, plastics bottles, tin cans, cardboard and cardboard boxes can be placed in the designated and labeled WCA container. No sorting is required.

No glass or trash is allowed

A social media post noted that "It is CRUCIAL TO ONLY RECYCLE THE ITEMS in the designated spots at the dumpster.: If this doesn't happen then the "city will be required to discontinue this service if this requirement is not maintained."

Call WCA, 660-707-8000 or City Hall, 660-258-3377 for questions or information.