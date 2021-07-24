Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Linn County Concert Band rehearsal. Linn County is gaining a Community Concert Band. Looking for all concert instruments to fill the band. Weekly rehearsals every Tuesday through July. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Youth Flag Football Registration July 1 – Sept. 1. Two Divisions: Iddy Biddy and 1 st/2nd grade. Call the YMCA for more information.

Brookfield Aquatics Center Water Aerobics and Lap Swim continues. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-258-5644.

July 24

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

July 27

Brookfield City Council meeting. 5:30 p.m., City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

July 29

Annual Book Sale, Brookfield Public Library. 10 a.m., – 5 p.m., Brookfield Public Library, 102 East Boston Street. For more information, call 660-258-7439.

July 30

Annual Book Sale, Brookfield Public Library. 10 a.m., – 5 p.m., Brookfield Public Library, 102 East Boston Street. For more information, call 660-258-7439.

July 31

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Aug. 1

Linn County Concert Band Summer Concert 2 p.m., First Christian Church, Macon, MO. Free-will donations will go to the BHS Band Boosters to purchase much-needed equipment and instrument repairs. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Aug. 6

School Supplies for Kids. Park Baptist Church is providing school supplies for kids this year! Registration forms are available at the church. Please contact Angela Levell or Jayme Spray for more information.