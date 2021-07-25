Asphalt projects start Monday in Marceline

For the Linn County Leader

Beginning Monday, July 26 the Marceline Street Department and paving contractor will be paving a two-inch asphalt overlay on the following city roads/streets: N. Oak Street; E. Ash Street; E. Ridgecrest Street; 200 Block of E. Hauser; 100 Block of W. Hauser; 300-400 Blocks of E. Wells; 800 Block of E. Lake; 300 Block of N. Cedar; 500 Block of E. California.

According to a press release from Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon, "During this time, traffic will be detoured, and some driveways or alley access may be inaccessible for public safety. Work in these areas will be conducted during normal business hours with an estimated project completion date of July 30 (weather permitting). Residents are urged to refrain from parking along these roads during the construction period to ensure the work is completed on time."