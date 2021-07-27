Commission meeting minutes for July 12

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on this date with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the July 6, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Dave Hannink with Brookfield Township in to check on FEMA funding from the last disaster. A call was made to Emergency Management Director Shelby Creed, left message. Hannink also stated the box culvert on Jarboe Road needs a guard rail.

Mitch Wrenn and Dennis VanDyke were in to visit about local issues and concerns.

Commissioners reviewed and signed the Assessor’s Salary, Costs and Expenses

Reimbursement Report for the dates of April 1 to June 30. This report will be filed with the State Tax Commission.

A call was returned to Patsy Bailey regarding a Sunshine Request received by the township. Commissioners advised to follow statute when responding.

A return call was made to Toni Sportsman of Downtown Marceline regarding ARPA funds.

Jim Pfeiff called checking on FEMA funds.

A 2022 MDC CART participation request letter was received from the Department of Conservation. Commission will check with participating townships to see if they received this request also.

Items were discussed to bring up at the July 15th TAC meeting.

Information on the new State gas tax funding was received from GHRPC.

Assessor Murrell submitted her letter of resignation effective July 31. Commissioner King made a motion to accept Murrell’s resignation. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Assessor-Elect Palmer will take office effective September 1, 2021. Clerk Stephenson will contact Boards and Commissions for proper interim procedure.

The Treasurer’s monthly reconciliation and Sales and Use Tax receipts for July 2021 were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.