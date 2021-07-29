10th annual blood drive in memory of Zach Cupp

For the Linn County Leader

The American Red Cross is teaming up with family and friends and Marceline Fire and Rescue for the 10th consecutive year to host a blood drive in memory of Zach Cupp on Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center, 124 E. Ritchie, in Marceline.

In August 2012, Zach Cupp was only 17 years old when he was killed in a car accident. After the crash, he received several pints of blood during surgery. Zach’s parents, Matt and Laurie Cupp, have organized annual blood drives in his memory as a way of giving back to the community. They hope the efforts of drawing awareness to blood donations inspires others to donate for patients in need. Nearly 1,050 units of lifesaving blood have been donated over the past nine years, including a personal best 191 donations at last year’s drive.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support of the community that has continued to donate blood in Zach’s memory,” said Matt Cupp. “It truly is a way to keep his memory alive, and for us to give back to the community.”

Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment at this drive to prevent further impact to patients.

As a thank you, everyone who attempts to donate blood will receive a special-edition St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last, a $10 Amazon.com gift card code, and will be entered to win free gas for a year (a $5,000 value) - incentives are not transferable nor readily converted to cash.

There is no substitute for donated blood. Donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter/mention sponsor code MarcelineFireDept, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.