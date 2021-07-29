New Troopers assigned to Troop B

For the Linn County Leader

Three new troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have been assigned to Troop B.

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces Trooper Elijah N. Stinson, Trooper Ezekiel G. Schieferdecker, and Trooper Eric J. Smith have been assigned to Troop B.

Stinson, Schieferdecker and Smith were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 111th Recruit Class that began training on Feb. 1, 2021, and graduated from the Patrol Academy on July 23, 2021. The new troopers from the 111th Recruit Class will report for duty on August 2.

Trooper Stinson has been assigned to Zone 3, Linn and Chariton counties. He is a native of Poplar Bluff and graduated from Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff. Prior to his appointment to the Patrol, he was employed by Robertson Contractors. Stinson graduated from Three Rivers College in 2019, with a degree in criminal justice.

Schieferdecker has been assigned to Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan counties. He is a native of Hurdland and graduated from Knox County High School in Edina. Prior to his appointment to the Patrol, he was employed by Brian’s Foundation Repair. Schieferdecker attended college at Moberly Area Community College where he studied general education. He is married to Bailey (McKinney) Schieferdecker.

Smith has been assigned to Zone 7, Knox and Lewis counties. He is a native of Hannibal, and graduated from Hannibal High School. Prior to his appointment to the Patrol, Smith was employed with the Hannibal Police Department. He studied political science at Lindenwood University in St. Charles. Smith served in the United States Marine Corps, where he obtained the rank of corporal as a combat engineer.