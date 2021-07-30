Drip irrigation and cut flowers farm tour

For the Linn County Leader

A free irrigation workshop and cut flower farm tour will be held at 5:30 p.m., on August 4 at Bloom Cut Farm in Huntsville. University of Missouri Extension State Specialists will discuss drip irrigation and how to put a system together for small-scale gardeners and growers. Bloom Cut Farm will also give a tour of their cut flower farm.

Bloom Cut Farm is a small-scale farm specializing in cut flower production for florists, farmers markets, and local shops, in a sustainable way. Amanda Quinn, farm owner stated, “This year we expanded to over half an acre in production and added perennials and shrubs for more variety.”

Bloom Cut Flower Farm, LLC is located at 1620 Highway BB in Huntsville. Driving Directions from Moberly: Take Hwy 24 West to the Huntsville exit. (Hwy 3 South is currently closed). Take Highway D south 3.5 miles to BB, turn right and take BB 4.1 miles. The driveway is on the left, black mailbox, white and brick house up on the hill.

Registration for this farm tour is recommended. Please email schutterjl@missouri.edu or call the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866 to register.

This is a grant funded project through the Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Program.