Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Linn County Concert Band rehearsal. Linn County is gaining a Community Concert Band. Looking for all concert instruments to fill the band. Weekly rehearsals every Tuesday through July. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Youth Flag Football Registration July 1 – Sept. 1. Two Divisions: Iddy Biddy and 1st/2nd grade. Call the YMCA for more information.

Brookfield Aquatics Center Water Aerobics and Lap Swim continues. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-258-5644.

Aug. 1

Linn County Concert Band Summer Concert 2 p.m., First Christian Church, Macon, MO. Free-will donations will go to the BHS Band Boosters to purchase much-needed equipment and instrument repairs. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Aug. 3

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Aug. 5

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Aug. 6

School Supplies for Kids. Park Baptist Church is providing school supplies for kids this year! Registration forms are available at the church. Please contact Angela Levell or Jayme Spray for more information.

Animal Shelter of Linn County Benefit Golf Tournament. 8 a.m., Marceline Golf Club. 2-person scramble, $110 per team. Call 660-376-9090 or 660-998-4402 for more information.

Aug. 7

2nd Annual Natalie Ann Wheeler Softball Tournament. Graff Field, Brookfield. Proceeds to go towards scholarships in Natalie's name at Brookfield High School for student-athletes that want to further their education. Message Tim Wheeler, Jordan Clements, Justin Mitchell or Alexis Clements for details or to sign up.

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Aug. 8

Linn County Concert Band Summer Concert, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Brookfield. Free-will donations will go to the BHS Band Boosters to purchase much-needed equipment and instrument repairs. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Youth Mental Health First Aid. Online Event. Mental Health First Aid gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use challenge and help connect them to the appropriate care. For anyone who works with or have youth in their life. For information about the training session, contact Rick Strait, rickstrait777@gmail.com.