Water service boil advisory for some Marceline residents

For the Linn County Leader

Due to a service disruption and subsequent repair, the City of Marceline is issuing a 48-Hour Boil Water Advisory beginning 9 a.m., Monday, August 2 and ending 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 4, for residents in the 200 Block of Santa Fe Avenue; 200 Block of California Avenue; 200 Block of Ritchie Avenue and the 200 Block of Howell Street≥

According to City Manager Richard Hoon It is recommended that drinking water be boiled at a rolling boil for three minutes and that you flush your own system, including the water heater.