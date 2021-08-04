West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Jody and Elle Brady were Sunday, August 1, guests of Rex and Pat Wood.

John Morris, Holden, was guest speaker at the Meadville church of Christ on Sunday, August 1. He was a luncheon guest of Dale and Sarah Botts.

An abbreviated Old Settlers Reunion will be Saturday, August 14. Kids' games will start at 2 p.m.; registration for the Cornhole Tournament will be at 3 p.m. followed by the tournament starting at 4 p.m. The meal catered by Carol Smith will be 5 to 7 p.m. in the park. Homemade ice cream and cake will be served 5 to 7 by the Old Settler Ladies Auxiliary. A Ball Drop will be at 7, but tickets must be purchased in advance. One-Man-Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Alexia Bowyer, Dora Tate on August 6, Justin Groves, Korrie Holcer, Judy Morgan on August 7, Gauge Shiflett on August 8, Kase Shiflett, Cale Myers on August 9, Jamie High, Kevin Gibson, Jim Gardner, Nicholas Dawson, Laurel Ann Groves, David Jackson, Amanda Young, Tanner Young on August 10, Quinton Maggart, Becky Haley on August 11, Steve Howe, Megan Myers, John Grove on August 12.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Mark and Amy Botts on August 6, Mr. and Mrs. Justin High on August 7, Jim and Diane Gardner on August 9.