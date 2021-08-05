Commission meeting minutes for July 20

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on July 20 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

Commissioner King opened the Board of Equalization at 9 a.m., with the following present: Commissioners King, Murrain, and Muck, Clerk Stephenson, Assessor Murrell and board members Jarrod Black and Mark Cleveland. No appointments have been scheduled; Board of Equalization will close July 31, 2021.

The minutes of the July 13, 2021 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

EM Director Shelby Creed called regarding the FEMA disaster claim from 2019. There will be no payment made on the county’s claim as not all townships completed the necessary documentation prior to the deadline.

Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin was in to meet with Commission, Jim Pfeiff of North Salem Township, David & Melinda Cook and Janean Faux to discuss the issue of brush removal on their property. Cooks were recording the meeting. After county road easement widths and statute were discussed, all parties agreed the brush in question had been removed to meet statute standard and the issue is resolved.

Due to the resignation of the current Assessor, the Commission is to appoint an interim Assessor for the unexpired term as per RSMo 105.030. Commissioner King made a motion to appoint Assessor-Elect Brittanie Palmer Interim Assessor effective August 1, 2021. Palmer will then take office as Assessor with the new term beginning September 1, 2021. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Clerk Stephenson gave an update on the Court video system installation.

Notice was received from the Department of Conservation that 2020 PILT payments are still delayed due to litigation. Commission received an invitation to participate in the Ag Advisory Council meeting to be held at the State Fair.

A call was received about the condition of Apple Drive.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.