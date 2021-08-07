Community Calendar

For the Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Linn County Concert Band rehearsal. Linn County is gaining a Community Concert Band. Looking for all concert instruments to fill the band. Weekly rehearsals every Tuesday through July. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Youth Flag Football Registration July 1 – Sept. 1. Two Divisions: Iddy Biddy and 1st/2nd grade. Call the YMCA for more information.

Brookfield Aquatics Center Water Aerobics and Lap Swim continues. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-258-5644.

Aug. 8

Linn County Concert Band Summer Concert, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Brookfield. Free-will donations will go to the BHS Band Boosters to purchase much-needed equipment and instrument repairs. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Youth Mental Health First Aid. Online Event. Mental Health First Aid gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use challenge and help connect them to the appropriate care. For anyone who works with or have youth in their life. For information about the training session, contact Rick Strait, rickstrait777@gmail.com.

Aug. 9-13

Little League Football Camp, Brookfield High School football practice field. 6 – 7:30 PM. For any 3rd-6th grade student interested in playing youth football this year. Call Mat Parn or Michael McLaury for more information.

Aug. 10

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Aug. 12

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Aug. 14

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Marceline Couples 20th Annual Golf Tournament. 12 p.m., 32812 Key Dr, Marceline. Open to the public. Call Maggie Hamilton for more information

Aug. 15

Brookfield Aquatic Center, last day open for the public for the season.