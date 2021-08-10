Little Tots hosts ribbon cutting

New Business Ribbon Cutting was held at Little Tots on July 27. Owners Cassie and Jared Shouse. were joined by family, friends Brookfield Chamber board and business chamber members at the daycare located at 510 S Monroe St., Brookfield. Little Tots is a licensed Group Child Child Care Home. Shouse stated, “My goal is to keep the daycare just like a home-like setting as much as I can”. Little Tots can be contacted by phone at 660-258-9868.