Street paving scheduled in Marceline starting today

For the Linn County Leader

Today, Wed., Aug. 11, the following streets in Marceline will be paved, these streets were milled on Aug. 5. Streets affected by the project include: N. Oak St. E. Ash St., E. Ridgecrest St., 200 Block of E. Hauser, 100 Block of W. Hauser, 300-400 Blocks of E. Wells, 800 Block of E. Lake, 300 Block of N. Cedar, 500 Block of E. California

Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon said, "During these times, traffic will be detoured, and some driveways or alley access may be inaccessible for public safety. Work in these areas will be conducted during normal business hours with an estimated project completion date of Aug. 13 (weather permitting). Residents are urged to refrain from parking along these roads during the construction period to ensure the work is completed on time."