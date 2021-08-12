Commission meeting minutes for July 27

For the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on July 27 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for was reviewed.

The minutes of the July 20 meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Foreman Meek reported trees debris on Jarrow Road just south of Jasmine Road is causing the creek to come close to going over road. Marceline Township is wondering who will take care of it. Commissioners asked Meek to have the township contact them to see what they want to do.

The County Conflict of Interest Ordinance expires this year. Commissioner King made a motion to re-adopt the ordinance for another two years. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Jason Morris with MU Extension was in to ask commission if they would sponsor an ice cream social hosted by the Extension in honor of Missouri’s 200th anniversary on Aug.10. Commission agreed.

The Treasurer’s semi-annual reconciliation report was reviewed.

Commissioner Murrain left the meeting at noon.

A revised Public Notice was received from the Army Corps of Engineers regarding the Pershing Park logjam removal.

An updated ARPA FAQ sheet was received and reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes